Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

