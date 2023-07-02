Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,664,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

