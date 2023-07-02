Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 733 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 119,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,947. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

