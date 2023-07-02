Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 159,456 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Lyft by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Lyft Trading Down 2.5 %

LYFT opened at $9.59 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.