Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,221 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

