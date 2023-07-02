Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,611 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average is $206.03.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.