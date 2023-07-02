Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,981.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,429 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 698,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Tesla by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

