Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 10,078.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 504,223 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.83% of Wintrust Financial worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

