Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 487.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

