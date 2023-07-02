Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Invests $440,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $282.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.84. The company has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

