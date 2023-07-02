Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,481 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ARKG opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.