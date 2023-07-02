Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

