Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

