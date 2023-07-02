Stratis One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.23 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $70.47 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.07 or 0.06272570 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,743,511 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.