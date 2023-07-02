Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $153.22

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.22 and traded as high as $165.69. Straumann shares last traded at $156.82, with a volume of 446 shares.

Straumann Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.57.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

