Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 43.8% in June

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

