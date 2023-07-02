Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

