Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Stryker worth $151,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SYK opened at $305.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

