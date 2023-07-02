Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 41.8% in June

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 1.1 %
SMMYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 33,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.32.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
