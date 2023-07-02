Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 13,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,735. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

