Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 13,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,735. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
