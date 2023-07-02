Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 54.2% in June

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,730,000 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 106,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $855,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.32. 3,512,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

