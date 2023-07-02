Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.4 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $9.91 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.