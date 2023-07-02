Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.4 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $9.91 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
