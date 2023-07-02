SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.00 on Friday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.