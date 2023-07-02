SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.00 on Friday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
