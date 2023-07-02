Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 907,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUUIF shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Superior Plus Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SUUIF stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $9.06.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
