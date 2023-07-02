Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.49 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $35.49 million and approximately $728,680.47 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,633,138,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

