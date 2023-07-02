T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,959 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $78,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

