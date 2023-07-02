TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the May 31st total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.8 days.
TAG Immobilien Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.31.
About TAG Immobilien
