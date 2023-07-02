TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the May 31st total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.8 days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

