Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Taiheiyo Cement Stock Performance
THYCY stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Taiheiyo Cement has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.09.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
