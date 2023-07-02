Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Taiheiyo Cement Stock Performance

THYCY stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Taiheiyo Cement has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Get Taiheiyo Cement alerts:

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, construction materials, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, kaolin, and recycles surplus construction soil.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.