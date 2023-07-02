Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $4.75

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $154.45 million and approximately $8,140.27 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00015530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.71319924 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,476.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

