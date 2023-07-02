Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Up 72.6% in June

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 909,800 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 207,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,139. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,773 shares of company stock worth $1,065,132. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.