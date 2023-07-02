TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

