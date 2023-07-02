Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TDF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 30,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,755,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,977,000 after buying an additional 732,966 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 487,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

