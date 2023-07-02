Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

EMF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

