Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Position Lowered by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 7.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.25% of Texas Pacific Land worth $32,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,316.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,368.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,738.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.