The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.80. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$81.98.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2075893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
