The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

