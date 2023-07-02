The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Reduced by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

