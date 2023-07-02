The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The InterGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTG remained flat at $35.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

