The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2187 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08. RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

About RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

