The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2187 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08. RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.28.
About RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Fund Inc. - US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Fund Inc. - US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.