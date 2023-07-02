The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.85) to GBX 810 ($10.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The Sage Group has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $47.20.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

(Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.