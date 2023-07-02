Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0384

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $237.54 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,193,472,143 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

