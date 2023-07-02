Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $234.24 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $234.24 million and $2.63 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,194,561,510 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem."

