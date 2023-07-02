Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Up 57.5% in June

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.55. 769,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

