Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

