Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $22.98 on Friday. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

