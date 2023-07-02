Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.20.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

