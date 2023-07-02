Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,263 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical volume of 3,643 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,061.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:YINN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 1,413,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $486.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $101.43.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

