Transocean Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 43,722 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average daily volume of 36,483 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 34,360,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,314,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.