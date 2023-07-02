Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

