Two Point Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.8% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $458.19. 1,967,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.75. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

